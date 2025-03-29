Israeli soldiers find healing and hope through music in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Music City attracts so much talent and gives artists the time and space to make every note sing.

Some of that talent comes from unexpected and sometimes devastating places.

I met with some Israeli soldiers who came to Nashville to not just dive deeper into their music but also to heal.

“I’m a combat soldier in a search and rescue unit,” said Osher Beniso.

But this day, she’s also a recording artist.

She sang an original song to us in Hebrew and then in English.

“It’s a special song for me, it represents the love if I have for my mom and every one of my brothers,” she said.

She’s originally from Ethiopia and was discovered during a performance at her army base.

At 21 years old, singing and music have been an important part of her life since she was little.

Living in Israel, she's also required to serve.

“We are doing our best to find peace,” said Osher. “All we want is to have our smiles back."

"My brother went into Gaza and he got injured, and when he got injured, I didn’t know what to do. I had a lot of emotions in the air.”

“Music helps me to express my feelings. It’s the best way I can express my feelings every day. If I’m sad, I’ll be on the piano and it’ll be OK,” said Osher.

Osher and another Israeli soldier, Shlomo Zichel, recorded their songs at the Blackbird Studios in Berry Hill.

The Nashville non-profit The Promise Sessions welcomed the two for two weeks to dive deeper into their music, recording, writing, and performing.

Osher and Zichel recorded their songs at the Blackbird Studios in Berry Hill.

Zichel is from Jersalem. He began his music career when he was 8 years old. He’s continued to collaborate with musicians to release music while also serving his country.

“How do we leverage the talents in our community? How do we utilize what the city is best known for ask Music City to bring Hope and healing to our people,” said The Promise Sessions’ co-founder, Natasha Amite.

“They also received therapeutic services from a licensed professional, and then they just get to go out and have fun,” she said.

Their time in Nashville may be short. but they'll bring back to the frontline the gift of their original music.

“I don’t think I can manage without it (music) at all,” said Osher. “I still see a lot of stuff, but it helps you know when they need us. We can help in any other way.”

Osher and Zichel already have dates they’re supposed to report back to the frontlines shortly after their time in Nashville.

If you have thoughts on this story, email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com.