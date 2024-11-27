"It changed my life," Nashville Rescue Mission celebrates graduates' sobriety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Here at NewsChannel 5, we know that being part of the community means giving back.

Several of our colleagues were at the first of a 2-day Thanksgiving Banquet at the Nashville Rescue Mission.

The mission says they plan to serve around eight thousand meals between today and tomorrow.

But before the meal today was a celebration of sobriety.

Eight men and women graduated from the Life Recovery Program at the Mission and closed the celebration by sharing a meal with loved ones because this ceremony is changing lives.

At this graduation, you won't find the cap and gowns, or a tassel turn because celebrating sobriety milestones calls more for cheers than a graduation march.

This is the day Mike Fisher's been fighting for nine months sober of fentanyl and other drugs.

“Nine months ago I didn’t see myself being here or a part of this program and having a fresh started life but here I am today,” said Fisher. “It’s the first time in my adult life I’ve ever had nine months sober since I was 16 years old, actually.”

Coming from Mississippi, it wasn't until Fisher experienced homelessness in Nashville he decided to accept a hand for help.

“I was wild you could say I didn’t listen to anything I tried to beat the system any way I could and I had a rude awakening when I got here,” said Fisher.

Fisher's now embracing his new path but he didn't do it alone.

“Thanks to my brother and his wife coming. I couldn’t have done it without god y’all thank you,” he said.

“I’ve been down the same road. I have 14 1/2 almost 15 years sober. Family’s what it’s all about,” said Jon Fisher.

Fisher's brother, Jon says it's a good day. All the years of helplessness are finally turning into hopefulness.

“Coming out of addiction is like you’re a brand-new human. You’re in a brand-new world again,” said Jon.

“One day I just come up here and it really changed my life. I went from not caring about anything to anybody to actually caring about everyone in my future,” said Mike.

Every month, the mission has a graduation ceremony to celebrate the graduates’ sobriety achievements.

The next one is Christmas Eve.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Amanda.Roberts@newschannel5.com.