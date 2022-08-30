'It could be chaos in the morning:' Bus strike may hit Franklin County Tuesday, announced late Monday night

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday night, Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller warned that school buses might not roll in the morning on Tuesday.

Parents are advised to take notice because the strike will affect their commutes. They will need to double-check before sending children to bus stops in the morning.

The Franklin County Commission reportedly did not approve the budget in a dispute with the school board. As a result, the contracted bus drivers for the county's eleven schools will not be getting their expected pay increases. They have not had one in years.

Fuller said he's heard that many — if not all — of the bus drivers will not go to work in the morning.

"It could be chaos in the morning," Fuller said.

This decision has the potential to affect hundreds of children.

If the work stoppage does happen, it is not clear how long it will last.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 5 will update as we learn more.