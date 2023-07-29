'It could have ended differently': Antioch man not hurt after someone shot at his car on I-24

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Antioch man said he is lucky to be alive after someone shot at his car in the middle of a busy interstate.

Joshua Adams said on Tuesday he was headed home from work around 6 p.m. and making his normal drive on I-24 West. When he approached the Waldron Road exit, a blue Dodge Charger pulled in front of him and slowed down substantially. Adams gestured for the driver to speed up. The driver sped up and moved into the lane next to Adams.

The passenger in the car rolled down the window and flipped Adams off. When Adams returned the gesture, the passenger shot at Adams.

"I was trying to get away," said Adams. "I got on the phone with dispatch almost immediately. When I hopped out and saw the bullet hit the door I realized how lucky I was."

Adams said the bullet went through the driver's side door and wedged into the center console just inches from his legs.

He said the Dodge Charger had temporary tags, but he couldn't catch the number. After calling both Metro Police and La Vergne Police, troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are now investigating the incident.

Adams said he continues to keep an eye out for the driver in case they frequent the area. He hopes they are caught before someone gets hurt.

"I pass that area every day," said Adams. "Going by there every day, it makes me more aware of who is around me or what’s going on."

He said he is grateful the situation didn't end differently. He encouraged other drivers to be cautious and stay alert.

"I guess just stay calm with people on the road," said Adams. "You never know what someone else is willing to do."

