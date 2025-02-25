'It hurts,' Clarksville family grapples with flood aftermath

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many families in the Woodstock neighborhood are returning home to confront the aftermath of severe flooding.

“This is my home,” said Lisa Young, visibly emotional while surveying the damage left in the wake of the flooding.

It’s been a week since the Young family was forced to evacuate, and now Lisa is witnessing the destruction left behind.

“This is my first time seeing it too,” Lisa said, overwhelmed by the sight of her appliances.

Overnight storms last Saturday inundated parts of the Woodstock neighborhood. Many homes were damaged, but neighbors say Lisa’s home was among the hardest hit. The floodwaters rose so high in her front yard that her car was almost completely submerged, while in the back, the water nearly reached the top of the fence.

“To see the amount of water that got into our home was really heartbreaking,” Lisa explained.

Nothing on the first floor is salvageable. While this is not the family's first encounter with disaster, it is the first time they have found themselves in need of help.

“We are a family that has served in other areas and other disasters,” Lisa said. “That’s kind of what we do.”

Lisa, her husband, and their kids have a history of serving their community during crises. Her husband, a military veteran, serves on the board of the Red Cross, and the family volunteers with their church.

“Never thought in a million years that we would be on the other side,” Lisa added.

Now, the Young family, who have always been on the giving side, is receiving support from their community. Volunteers like Logan Blackmon, owner of Logan’s Lawn Service, have shown up to assist with the cleanup efforts.

“The insulation and drywall are completely soaked and ruined,” Logan explained.

Logan was one of over 20 volunteers from their church trying to show the Young family they are not alone.

“You need the community to come together and really help. They can't do it all themselves, so we certainly have to help,” Logan added.

As the family embarks on their long road to recovery, Lisa reflects, “I don't have a home to come home to right now, and probably won't for a while. That’s a little unsettling, and it hurts. It does hurt.”

You can help these families in their recovery efforts by donating to the United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region, YAIPAK, or by volunteering to help them clean up.

