'It is about saving lives': Maternal mortality crisis impacting Black mothers

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — In a concerning trend, maternal mortality rates continue to rise, with black women disproportionately affected compared to their white counterparts. The state of Tennessee, in particular, grapples with the third lowest rankings in maternal health nationwide.

Princess Taylor, a mother of two teenage boys, shares her harrowing experience with childbirth complications. Despite her love for pregnancy, her second birth, initially planned for home birth, required transfer to Centennial Hospital due to complications.

Taylor credits her midwife, Mary Ann Richardson from Tender Beginnings, for advocating for her and being by her side during a risky situation.

“Maybe I would have had an emergency C-section. Maybe there would have been, you know, maternal hemorrhage. I don't know," said Taylor." But it was her direction and her education and her support what inspired me to give to other women what she and her team gave to me at that time."

Taylor's experience prompted her to become a trained doula and childbirth educator, advocating for improved maternal health outcomes, especially during Black Maternal Health Week.

She is stressing the critical role of education and advocacy in addressing disparities in maternal mortality rates.

Statistics underscore the urgency of this issue. In Tennessee, over the past five years, black women were 2.4 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women. Nationwide, these disparities persist, with black women facing significantly higher risks.

"We can't always combat every high risk for every situation because things and labor, you know they happen but being having that voice and an advocate for you during your labor is what helps you get to your through that process,” said Taylor.

Despite the grim statistics, there is hope for change.

Legislative efforts, such as the proposal to establish a maternal health equity advisory committee within the Tennessee Department of Health, offer promise to address systemic issues contributing to maternal mortality rates. This bill has already made progress, passing the Senate.

Experts emphasize that a significant portion of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States are preventable, highlighting the importance of accessible healthcare, education, and advocacy in saving lives.