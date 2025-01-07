'It is literally saving lives or saving limbs': Open Table Nashville needs volunteers this winter

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — As the winter months get colder in Nashville, Open Table Nashville is bracing for what staff knows will be another difficult season for the city's unhoused community.

Over the past few years, the organization has documented the deaths of hundreds of individuals due to the harsh cold, further fueling its ongoing mission to provide critical resources to those in need.

India Pungarcher, associate director of advocacy at Open Table Nashville, is acutely aware of the risks this winter will bring.

“Over the last week, two different friends have had to have their feet, one of their feet, amputated," she said. "When we're going out, it sounds dramatic, but we're literally checking on people, and like, it is literally saving lives or saving limbs.”

Pungarcher and her team are doing all they can to prevent such tragedies. Volunteers and staff members are out on frigid nights to ensure unhoused individuals are aware of available shelters and resources.

However, some individuals refuse to stay in shelters due to concerns over safety, comfort, or fear of losing the few belongings they have.

“If folks can’t seek shelter, we hand out as many supplies as we can to make sure people are as warm as possible," Pungarcher said. "We give them things like hats, gloves, hand warmers, and food when it’s so cold out.”

The nonprofit's supply room may appear well-stocked for now, but Pungarcher cautions that the cold weather quickly depletes these resources.

“When we have a cold stretch, especially a wet cold stretch like we've been having, those supplies go really quick. Blankets get wet and dirty, and folks don’t have a place to wash them or dry them. So those things become disposable very quickly,” she said.

As Nashville's unhoused population continues to grow, Open Table Nashville is calling for help.

“Our winter canvassing effort, you know, we do have staff members who will help lead and organize it, but we cannot do it without volunteers,” Pungarcher said.

The group is recruiting volunteers to canvass downtown Nashville, with pairs or small teams covering different sections of the area to reach as many people as possible.

“We stay in contact with each other throughout the night, but we split into groups to cover downtown as thoroughly as we can,” Pungarcher said.

She stresses that helping doesn’t require specialized training. You don’t have to be a social worker to volunteer. You just have to be brave enough to deal with the cold and hold a conversation.

For those unable to volunteer, Open Table Nashville also urgently needs financial donations and supplies. The organization’s website provides information on how to contribute and support their efforts to save lives during the harsh winter season.

