'It saves lives': Nashville first responders distribute water to unsheltered residents during heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville first responders are hitting the streets to provide water and safety checks for people experiencing homelessness as temperatures soar into the high 90s.

Mike Russell and a team of staff and volunteers with the emergency support unit of Nashville's Office of Emergency Management are conducting regular "heat patrols" throughout the city.

"This is emergency management, heat patrol. If you want cold water, come to the street. We'll be here for a few minutes," Russell announces as the team makes its rounds.

The volunteers distribute hundreds of water bottles to those without shelter from the scorching heat.

"Compassion, caring about you, you'll find even our volunteers if you ask (them), I do it to help people," Russell said.

With temperatures feeling like 100 degrees, the heat patrol activates when conditions become dangerous.

"We go by whenever the Weather Service issues a heat index — a heat index of 105, and above, is our trigger, I guess, to activate our heat patrol," Russell said.

Medical experts warn that heat-related illnesses can develop quickly in extreme temperatures.

"If you're out in the heat, you feel, start feeling bad, dizzy, lightheaded, and get to a shady spot. Wear light clothing. Stay hydrated," Russell said.

The team emphasizes that their work goes beyond hydration—it's potentially life-saving.

"It saves lives in the long run, and maybe just not water. But we may come across that person in need of medical care," Russell said.

The heat patrol has established relationships with many unsheltered residents, who recognize the team from previous visits. Those receiving water thanked Russell and his team profusely, clearly grateful for the relief from the scorching temperatures.

The team plans to continue their daily checks throughout the heat wave, with Russell telling residents, "Okay, we'll be back tomorrow and check on y'all."

First responders also remind the public never to leave children or pets inside parked cars, especially during extreme heat.

Those wishing to support the Office of Emergency Management's heat patrol can donate water by contacting OEM directly.

