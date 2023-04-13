"It would mean a lot to him" Family of Charley Pride unveil statue on Ryman's Icon Walk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bronze Charley Pride statue was unveiled Wednesday along the Ryman's Icon Walk. It's a place that holds a lot of memories for the Pride family.

"This was the first place he did the Opry was here," said Rozene Pride, sitting backstage at the Ryman with son Dion Pride.

Rozene is the wife and Dion is the son of country music legend Charley Pride.

"He's often compared to Jackie Robinson in baseball, but the difference is, Jackie Robinson was picked for the role, and Pride picked country music," Rozene explained.

Charley arrived to Nashville in the 60s, just a few years after the sit-ins looked to desegregate the city. Chet Atkins got him a RCA Records contract. The first single didn't show Charley's face, so there were people attending his early shows who didn't know they were seeing a Black country artist.

"That is true, but Pride never had any problems," Rozene said. "He was accepted wholeheartedly by the artists, by the fans."

"He was always focused on being the best artist he can be," Dion added.

Charley went on earn a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame along with 29 Billboard Country number one hits.

"My father was great, that's how," Dion said. "He was great."

"They came to see him, to hear him sing because he was a true country artist," Rozene added.

More than two years after Charley Pride died, Dion and Rozene were back at the Ryman for a grand reason. It was time for the unveiling. After pulling back a curtain, the bronze statue of Charley Pride was releaved on the Ryman's Icon Walk.

The crowd was filled with people inspired by Charley Pride, people like Black country singer Curtis Alexander.

"I'm retired 36 years as an insurance executive," Curtis smiled. "I'm 76-years-old. Charley was a pioneer. He was a trailblazer, so I became a fan of his."

"I grew up listening to him," added Black country artist Brei Carter. "I've always been a fan. I love you, Mr. Charley Pride!"

Truly, Charley was an inspiration to everybody.

"Charley was loved by everyone," Curtis continued. "He broke down the racial barriers."

"It would mean a lot to him that they honored him, to say he had done enough in country music to be there," Rozene said of the statue. "This is what he loved."

"I never had to go past my front door for a role model," Dion continued. "I'm so proud of what my father has accomplished. He's pretty much my hero. Yeah, I'm very proud."