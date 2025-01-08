"It's a Big Honor," Stewarts Creek High School Band selected for 60th Presidential Inaugural Parade

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Rutherford County high school band has been selected to perform in the 60th presidential inaugural parade. They are the only band representing the entire Volunteer State.

The Stewarts Creek High School band is no stranger to playing on big stages, but on January 20th, for the first time ever, they will be performing for the entire country.

“To have our band perform at the 60th Presidential Inauguration Parade is one of those life-changing experiences for the students,” said Band Director Michael Chester. “The students are becoming a part of history, representing the state of Tennessee and Smyrna. It's a big honor.”

The opportunity was made possible after submitting an application that included a highlight reel and letters of support from state and local leaders. The group of 160 students is all excited to be part of history.

“It’s a really big opportunity for us,” said student Katie Sparks.

“It’s a really high spot of honor,” said student Lily Agee. “We want to make it really great so that we’ll remember it forever.”

In order to travel, the school is looking to raise $120,000. Right now, they have raised around $55,000.

“Anyone who wants to help support sending our band to represent the state of Tennessee can do so,” explained Chester. “We've got an online campaign going for honor and country.”

The band plans to perform “My Country, 'Tis of Thee” and “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”

“We're able to come together and play for our country and go out there and be on that big of a stage and face all that pressure, but we're going to perform well, and we're going to rehearse and be prepared for it,” said student Jordan Rogers.

The Stewarts Creek High School band has performed at the Pearl Harbor Memorial, the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade, and the Lincoln Memorial. However, this is the first time they’ve ever been invited to perform at the presidential inauguration parade.

To donate, click here.

