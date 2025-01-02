'It's a new us’: Clarksville kicks off 2025 with First Day Hike

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many people are striding into the new year — it’s called a first day hike.

They are trying to start 2025 on the right foot.

“It’s a new year,” said hiker Kelly Smith. “It’s a new us.”

The Clarksville community is embracing what's ahead.

“I wanted to just get my new year off right,” said hiker Molly Randle. “Because they say whatever you start doing on the new year, that’s what you’ll be doing throughout the year.”

Leading this first day hike at Dunbar Cave State Park is Ranger Adam Neblett.

“You’re starting a new cycle; you’re starting a new term, and you’re doing it by being outside,” explained Neblett.

He guides people through the 2.7-mile trail by sharing glimpses of the past, present, and future.

“Getting to experience not just nature, but also history, and learning a little bit about the people that were here before us,” added Neblett.

He shares the history of the Native American tribes who lived on the land, the history of Affricanna Town — a refuge for liberated slaves —and the intriguing cave that has been used for centuries.

“We hope that people come here, and if they weren’t aware of the different cultures that lived here before our modern one, that they leave with a better understanding not just of Tennessee history but also of the human story,” said Neblett.

This hike is made possible by the Friends of Dunbar Cave, who help preserve and protect the park.

“They can really understand why the state park is so rich in history,” said Public Relations Officer Justine Kaneris. “I think that the rangers and the friends group do a great job at educating.”

Every January 1, they welcome families and even four-legged companions on this free journey.

“We’re a big family unit, and that’s really important to us,” added Smith.

People here aren’t just getting active—they’re also learning and connecting as they step into the new year.

