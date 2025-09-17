'It's a shock:' Three people found dead in Clarksville home, police investigating

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people were discovered dead inside a home on Idlewood Drive in Clarksville Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Detectives with the CPD Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Unit responded around 1:30 p.m. to a call about a possible dead person, but instead found three victims inside the residence.

"Of course it's a shock," said Benjamin Crider, who lives in the neighborhood.

Police have not released the names of the victims or details about how they died. Detectives say the investigation is ongoing.

Crider said he knew the homeowner, describing him as a nice man who had taken photos of his family last summer. The homeowner appeared to live with his wife and older son, neighbors said.

"He was retired age. I remember him saying he was a veteran. They've lived in the neighborhood for a couple decades, from my understanding," Crider said.

The discovery has shaken the typically quiet neighborhood where families feel safe.

"Kids run around and play. It's very safe here," Crider said.

While investigators don't believe there's any threat to the public, residents are still processing the tragedy.

"It's very concerning, and I pray for the family," one neighbor said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Goble at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5323. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or submit a tip online.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com