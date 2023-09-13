'It's about awareness': Rally Nashville wants kids with cancer to just get to be kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Elaine Kay's son was the 27th person in history to be diagnosed with primitive neuroectodermal tumors (PNET) cancer.

A clinical trial in 2005 saved his life.

"Fast forward five years. I kept feeling like I had to do something. James is alive because of this research trial," Kay said. "I kept hearing about the Rally Foundation. It was growing in Atlanta, and some friends lived in Atlanta and said 'you need to start this in Nashville.'"

In 2010, Kay started Rally Nashville. Now, they serve families all over Tennessee.

What is The Rally Foundation?

Rally Nashville is part of a nationwide nonprofit that's mission is to empower volunteers across the country to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research.

Rally Nashville has several fundraisers to raise money for research in honor of childhood cancer awareness month. For every dollar raised by Rally, 93 cents go directly to funding cancer research.

"We want to spread the word," Kay said. "Nobody knows that childhood cancer is the leading disease for kids in our country. They don't know that 47 families are diagnosed. They don't know that of the NIH money, only 4 percent goes to kids. 96 percent goes to adult cancers."

Rally's biggest emphasis is on what they call 'Rally Kids.'

A Rally Kid is anyone who is currently fighting or has ever fought childhood cancer, even if it is someone who has passed away. The goal is to enter into a family of people who know what it is to battle childhood cancer, and to offer a space for kids to just be kids with movie nights, parties and sports events.

"Once you're a rally kid, you're always a rally kid," Mackenzie Ossanna, development manager at Rally Nashville, said.

Avery Switzer joined Rally as a rally kid last year after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She is 13 years old, and is currently in maintenance. Switzer said her favorite part about being involved with Rally is getting to speak at events.

"I love people," she said.

She wants to be a professional dancer some day, and loves playing volleyball and hanging out with friends.

When NewsChannel 5 asked her what her hope is for after she is out of maintenance, she said she wants to remember.

"I want to remember everything I've been through, and all the rally stuff... stay connected to rally," Switzer said.

How can you help?

On September 13, Rally Nashville has a fundraiser called "fight for the 47," and they are looking to raise enough funds for a grant. If you want to contribute, make a donation at their fundraiser website.

The 47 faces is a campaign runs all September, and it is driven by the rally families. Kids create their own stickers and clothes and during the entire month of September, you can buy them for a rally kid.

To learn more about Rally and how you can help in September, visit their website.