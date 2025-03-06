It's almost daylight saving time. A Nashville doctor explains the health impact.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's something we all deal with at one time or another — not getting enough sleep.

That will take place Sunday morning at 2 a.m.

Whether it's stress, too much caffeine or just a restless night, the time change that's happening this week is taking away another hour to snooze. However, it could also impact your health in a more significant way.

We were curious about how changes to the clock on daylight saving time really impact our bodies, so we reached out to the experts.

One doctor from Skyline Medical Center said the time change isn't only changing what time our clocks say it can also pose some significant health risks that we may not think about too often.

"A lot of studies have actually shown that a little bit different when we lose that hour in the spring," Britney McCarty, internal medicine physician at Skyline Medical Center.

Daylight Saving Time is also a good time to check your smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector batteries to make sure they're in working condition.