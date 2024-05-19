It's almost Memorial Day Weekend, here's how you can stay safe on the water

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of boating season!

Ahead of the weekend each year, National Safe Boating Week happens to help encourage people to brush up on safety while on the water. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is participating, and has some refreshers on how to stay safe.

“TWRA is committed in its mission to make Tennessee waterways safe for everyone to enjoy,” said TWRA Boating Education Coordinator Betsy Woods. “Be sure to boat responsibly, keep alcohol at a minimum, make sure your boat is in good working order and by all means wear your life jacket, it may indeed save your life. Boating is a wonderful activity for family and friends, so have fun but do so in a safe manner.”

Here are some of their tips for water safety:



Take a boating safety course Check equipment with local U.S. Coast Guard Auxilary or U.S. Power Squadrons to make sure everything is working okay Make a float plan, meaning make sure someone on shore knows where you are headed, who is on board for how long, and what is on board Wear a life jacket Use an engine cut-off device Watch the weather beforehand Pay attention to your surroundings at all times Never boat under the influence of alcohol Have multiple methods of communicating available in case one doesn't work or gets disconnected in the water — VHF radios, emergency locator beacons, satellite phones and cell phones

For more information, you can visit the TWRA boating safety website.