It's been two years since the start of the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two years ago on July 16, 2022, the United States got a new number to help people in crisis — this one specific to mental health.

If you dial 988, you'll reach the suicide and crisis lifeline. They offer 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who help anyone experiencing any sort of mental health crisis, including suicide, substance use, or other emotional distresses.

You can also text 988 or start a chat at 988lifeline.org, if calling is too difficult.

In the last six months of 2022, there were about 21,000 Tennessee calls to 988, according to the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. This is an increase from about 500 calls per month to the previous 10-digit number. People also submitted 10,000 texts to the number.

The 10-digit number is still available, but with 988, federal funding is being given to local crisis call centers to hire more staff to help when someone calls and needs local assistance.

For example, if someone needs a higher level of care, they are connected with a local mobile crisis team for a face-to-face assessment. Over 70,000 of these took place in 2022, and they are available statewide for children and adults.

There are eight crisis walk-in centers and crisis stabilization units in Tennessee, all managed by community mental health centers.

If you want to learn more about 988, visit the TN Dept. of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services website.