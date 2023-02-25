'It's extremely distressing': Nashville Jewish community on alert for planned 'National Day of Hate'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Members of the Nashville Jewish community and the Metro Nashville Police Department are on alert, as white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups across the country are planning a 'National Day of Hate' Saturday.

Metro Police say they aren't aware of any specific threats targeting Nashville but are watching the situation closely. A spokesperson for the police department said they will have patrols at Jewish religious institutions through the weekend and plan to do whatever they can to help.

According to online posts, white supremacists have called for followers to distribute antisemitic messages through fliers, banners and graffiti.

"It's abhorrent," said Barbara Dab, editor of the Jewish Observer Newspaper for the Jewish Federation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee. "It runs counter to our Jewish values. It runs counter to our values as Americans. It’s shocking and very, very upsetting.

Dab said this comes as the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville is reporting an increase in antisemitic attacks and incidents throughout the city. Just last weekend, fliers featuring anti-Jewish images and messages were stuffed in Ziploc bags and found on streets in East and West Nashville.

"To see these words on a page in 2023, it's frightening," said Dab.

Dab encouraged residents to remain vigilant, and keep an eye out for anything suspicious over the weekend and report it to police. If you encounter a bag with an anti-Jewish flier in it, save it and hand it over to police. They can test the bags for fingerprints. She also recommended not engaging or approaching people handing out fliers or participating in the campaign.

"We are extremely grateful and pleased with response from Chief Drake on down," said Dab. "Everyone has been very supportive and taking it very seriously."

Dab said many homes around the West End Synagogue have put up signs in their yards stating they support their Jewish neighbors. The gesture means a lot.

"We have to stand together. We can’t allow this in our city. We can’t allow this in our homes," said Dab.

The Anti-Defamation League is tracking the latest on plans for 'National Day of Hate" and how to combat the activity. For the latest visit: https://www.adl.org/

For more information on the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville visit: https://www.jewishnashville.org/