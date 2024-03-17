It's Ford Military Salute week with the Nashville Predators, in honor of Military families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators are celebrating military families this week with several themed games and displays for the annual Ford Military Salute week.

On March 19 and 23 before the Predators games, there will be branches of the U.S. military on display in the Bridgestone Arena Plaza — military vehicles, fitness challenges and live music included!

Bally Sports will broadcast live on the plaza during the game on March 23 for Saturday Night in Smashville.

Special Additions for the celebration

This year there is the Smash Car.

If you donate, you can use a sledgehammer to take a swing at the car. All the proceeds donated will go to the DwyerFire Gold Star Family Foundation and Gold Star families. You can also give a $25 donation to get a puck or mini stick autographed by a Predators player.

Or, if you want to go bigger, there are Military jerseys from the Predators Foundation that will be up for auction — bid by texting PREDS to 76278.

On March 21, there is a Preds watch party on Fort Campbell Base for Military members and their families to come and enjoy. It's hosted by Nashville Predators Wayne D, with special in-game elements — a DJ, Gnash, the Preds Energy Team, prizes and more.

When did the Ford Military Salute Week start?

In March of 2020, The Predators newly partnered with Middle Tennessee State University, the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center. With these new partners, the Predators began to help support local military-connected students who are struggling financially to reach higher education and career goals.

Several Predators games also have a Hometown Heroes discount available.

You can get tickets to the Military celebration games online.