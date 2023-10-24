It's Franklin election day. Here's what you need to know.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Oct. 24 is voting day in Franklin, which means it's the last chance to head to your polling place before the votes are counted for both mayor and at-large aldermen candidates.

Polling is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and you can find your voting location online.



Cool Springs Conference Center (Marriott Hotel), 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Hunters Bend Elementary School, 2121 Fieldstone Parkway Pearre Creek Elementary, 1811 Townsend Blvd First Presbyterian Church, 101 Legends Club Lane County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave. The Church of the City, 828 Murfreesboro Road Legacy Middle School, 2380 Henpeck Lane The Gate Community Church, 4040 Murfreesboro Road

Who are the candidates?

The mayoral candidates are incumbent Mayor Ken Moore and At-Large Alderman Gabrielle Hanson. Both are Republican.

Moore has said this is probably Franklin's most significant election. He says it's about uniting the city to keep it moving forward. Hanson said this is a race that sets the tone for the city. She says it is a battle for the heart and soul of Franklin's community, culture and identity.

As final vote looms, Gabrielle Hanson defends her white supremacist friends

Numbers show the turnout is higher than in previous elections. At least 10,214 residents have early voted. The last mayoral election had less than 2,000 voters participate. The total of registered voters in the City of Franklin is 60,950.

There are also four at-large seats up for grabs. City elections are nonpartisan, although all the candidates are Republican.

We'll keep you updated on the latest numbers and outcomes in the race after voters go to the polls.

Alderman-at-large:

Position A — Clyde Barnhill (incumbent — running unopposed)

Position B — Brandy Blanton (incumbent), Gary Moore

Position C — Greg Caesar, Patrick George, B.K. Muvvala

Position D — Jeff Feldman, Ann Petersen (incumbent)