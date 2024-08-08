It's fun for all ages! Head on out to the Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — We have a fairly fun event for people of all ages to enjoy! The Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair is almost here!

From August 15 through the 24th, you can experience all the fair has to offer! 2024 is the year of wheat and small grains!

Whether it's your first time attending our you're a fair veteran, we want to make sure you have all the details!

Make sure you save this guide the next time you're heading out!

What time does the fair open?

Weekdays: 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.

Admission gates will close at 9:30 p.m. each day.

How much are tickets?

There are a number of different options for tickets, but here's the normal general admission

Adults: $15

Children: $6 (Ages 6-12)

5 & Under: Free!

You can also get a season ticket for $45 which includes admission to 10 days of the fair.

For discounts, remember that these are good for one person only and cannot be added with other discounts.



Opening Day Special - Adults: $10 Children: $3

Opening Day Carnival Special - $1 Ticket Per Ride (Must Purchase $10 Sheet Of Tickets)

Tuesday Senior Day - (Gates Open At 4 Pm For 60 & Older) $10

Last Saturday - Ford Day - Adults Only: $2 Off (Ford Hat/keychain Must Be Present)

You can purchase tickets here

What about parking?

First off, we suggest the satellite parking as it's faster and free.

Buses will run from:



4 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Weekdays

10 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Saturdays

Noon - 11 p.m. on Sundays

Pickup/dropoff locations: Cumberland University’s football parking lot - (Old Lebanon High School) - 415 Harding Drive

First Baptist Church & Wilson County Courthouse - 227 East Main Street & 228 East Main Street

Preferred parking is $10 a car and handicap parking is free!

Along with the usual fair activities and games, there are also events taking place every day:

Thursday, August 15 – TN Farm Bureau Day - Fair Grand Opening @ 6 p.m. front of the Made in TN Building with flag raising. Opening Day Parade @ 7 p.m., Hypnotist, Fairest of the Fair, Ms. Wilson County Fair, Boer Goat Show, Brahman Show, Super Pull

Friday, August 16 - Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Day - Hypnotist, King of the Fair Div. I & II, Celebrating Lovely Pageant, Boer Goat Show, Poultry Show, State Junior Hereford Show, Junior Black Hereford Show, Super Pull

Saturday, August 17 - Tennessee Lottery Day - Special Needs Day, Hypnotist, Robotics Challenge, Talent Show, Jr. Market Goat Show, Jr. Commercial Ewe & Market Lamb Show, State Hereford Show, Black Hereford Show, Chianina & Chiangus Show, Rabbit Show, Cook-off, Bike Ride Across Wilson, Cornbread Challenge, Clogging Exhibition, Festival of Breads, Super Pull, Mom Calling, Husband Calling, Back Seat Driver Competition

Sunday, August 18 - Rackley Roofing Day - Concert Chapel Hart, Church Service in Fiddlers Grove, Hypnotist, American Angus ROV Show, Limousin Show, Dairy Goat Show, TN State Apple Pie & Pecan Pie Contest, Banana Pudding Contest, Antique Farm Stock Tractor Pull, Rooster Crowing Contest, Wilson County High School Football Kick-Off, Cat Show, Authors Day, Antique Car Show

Monday, August 19 - Farm Credit Mid America Day - 4-H & FFA Competitions, Concert Exile, Hypnotist, Ms. Wilson County Senior TN, FCE Fashion Revue, Make it With Wool Competition, Wilson County 4-H Fashion Revue, Rhode Island Red Head Contest, Remote Control Mini Demolition Derby, Jump & Run Derby, Farm to Table Dinner

Tuesday, August 20 - Middle Tennessee Electric Day - Senior Citizens Event, Hypnotist, Swine Show, Ole Timers Presentation, Doll Parade Div. I, Karaoke Night, Fun on the Farm, FFA Ag Olympics, Hare vs. Hair, Jump & Run Derby

Wednesday, August 21 – Wilson Bank & Trust Day - Farmers Appreciation Breakfast, Hypnotist, Confirmation Dog Show, Fair Princess Revue III & IV, Corn Eating Contest, Kids Four Wheeler Rodeo

Thursday, August 22 – TN Department of Ag Day - Hypnotist, Open Breeding Sheep Show, Doll Parade Division II, Battery Power Ride Toy Race, Pedal Push Tractor Pull Ride Toys, Read & Win, 4-H & FFA State Dairy Judging, Dairy Cattle Capers, Spelling Bee Competition, School Spirit Jam, Four Wheeler Rodeo, Day in the Dirt

Friday, August 23 - TN Beef Industry Day - Hypnotist, Open Breeding Sheep Show, AOB Beef Show, Simmental Shows, Fair Princess Revue - Division I & II, Jazz Alliance, Jr. Open & 4H Central Regional Dairy Cattle Show, Monster Trucks

Saturday, August 24 - Mid-South Ford Day - Hypnotist, School Day Events, Brick Olympics, Crank It Up Homemade Ice Cream Freeze Off, Baby Show, Junior Breeding Sheep Show, 4-H State Fashion Show, Shorthorn Show, TN State Red Angus Show, TN State Charolais Show, Open Dairy Cattle Show, Fiddlers Grove Bluegrass Competition, Square Dancing Jamboree, Live Blacksmith Competition, Horseshoe Pitching Contest, Cornhole Tournament, Hale Moss Scholarship Auction, Monster Trucks