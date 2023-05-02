It's going to cost Tennessee taxpayers thousands for re-elections of expelled seats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two special elections for expelled seats in the legislature will now cost Tennesseans thousands of dollars even though those same lawmakers were appointed back to those House districts.

House District 52 and House District 86 had two expelled lawmakers: Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis.

Both Jones and Pearson were reappointed to their seats within six days of the expulsion measure in April. They are both running for re-election of their seats again after their freshman year in the legislature.

The costs to host both elections range between $470,000 to $570,000. Nashville's costs is significantly lower due to the election for Metro Council and Nashville mayor in August. Memphis doesn't elect its municipal seats until October. Local taxpayers of those cities don't have to pay for the costs. Instead, the state will reimburse those county election commissions for the expense.

What happened to expel them?

Known as the Tennessee Three, Rep. Jones and Rep. Pearson stood on the House floor to interrupt the session in a statement to make about gun control. Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, stood with them.

House Republicans wanted them expelled over failing to meet decorum in the well, which is where legislators stand to speak on the House floor.

No damage was done to the Tennessee capitol nor were there any arrests made on the day that Jones, Pearson and Johnson led the crowd from the House floor in the middle of the session with chants. Rep. Jones had a bullhorn. On that day, hundreds arrived at the capitol to try to talk to lawmakers about gun legislation in light of The Covenant School shooting. In the mass shooting, six people — including three 9-year-olds — died at the hand of a 28-year-old Nashvillian.

On the day in question, those Democrats stopped after they were admonished by members of their own party, and later by the Speaker of the House after a 30-minute recess. Rep. Jones and Rep. Pearson were not formally reprimanded on the floor. Johnson stood with the two.

Johnson wasn't expelled from the House. She said the reason she was able to stay was the color of her skin.

Since the expulsion, the three members have been on national TV, courted a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris and visited the White House to meet with President Joe Biden.