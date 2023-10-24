It's golden retriever galore this weekend at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet!

MT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Can you think of anything better than spending the afternoon with pups? What about hundreds of golden retrievers?

If that sounds like the perfect day to you, then you should head on over to Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet for the Great Golden Gathering!

From noon to 4 p.m., dogs and humans alike can enjoy live music, costume contests, treats and more! Tickets are $10 ahead of time and $12 at the gate with proceeds going to life saving treatment for the Golden Orphans at Adopt a Golden Nashville.

There will be food from The Grilled Cheeserie, Rich's Backyard Catering and Kona Ice! Music will feature the likes of Austin Burke, Brenna Bone and Bo Tillman!

You can still purchase your tickets here!

