'It's horrible': Franklin Police DUI enforcement honors those who died in alcohol, drug crashes

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many are gearing up for holiday festivities, but it’s important to remember that celebration can come with a cost if you choose to drive under the influence.

The Franklin Police Department is on patrol this Friday night, focused on keeping the roads safe.

“That’s what this whole operation is all about — to prevent and save lives,” said Lt. Scott Legieza.

During their DUI enforcement, officers will be searching for and arresting anyone driving drunk or high. This year’s effort is in memory of Matthew Paritz, who died last December after he was hit by a drunk driver while riding his bike.

“To dedicate this event to him (Matthew) is just a small way to give back to him, his family, his loved ones, and to show that we haven’t forgotten.”

Matthew’s story resonates deeply with Scott.

“I don’t know if the pain ever goes away,” said Scott.

He lost his son, Brentwood officer Destin Legieza, in 2020. Destin was in his patrol car when a driver with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit hit and killed him.

“My son gave me purpose. When you no longer have your purpose, you struggle to find your new purpose,” Scott said.

A purpose that he has been trying to redefine since his son’s death. Being involved with initiatives like this is his way of honoring Destin, Matthew, and countless other victims. Scott said he is always looking for signs of an intoxicated driver.

“If you see a vehicle swerving from side to side of a roadway, if you see a vehicle traveling without its headlights, if you see a vehicle stopped at a green light for an extended period of time,” Legieza said.

This is in hopes of preventing anyone else from experiencing the same loss.

“I don’t want another family to live the nightmare that I lived. It’s horrible. It’s unimaginable,” said Legieza.

Do you have a story that needs to be told? You can email me at patsy.montesinos@newschannel5.com