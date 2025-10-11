“It’s something you don’t get over”: Widow recalls pain of 2014 Tennessee plant explosion

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nineteen people remain missing after an explosion Friday morning at Accurate Energetic Systems, a munitions plant in Hickman County, Tennessee. The Humphreys County Sheriff called it one of the most devastating situations he's seen in his career.

For some families in the community, the tragedy brings back painful memories from 11 years ago when the same facility experienced a deadly blast.

"It brings back all of it. All just floods back. And I wouldn't wish it on nobody," Kathryn Edwards said.

In 2014, about 20 workers were inside when a sudden explosion ripped through the building, killing Rodney Edwards and injuring three others.

Kathryn was the wife of Rodney Edwards, who died in a 2014 explosion at the same location when the plant operated as Rio Ammunition. Now, it's operating under a different company.

Edwards says she and their two young daughters have spent more than a decade learning how to live without Rodney.

"It's just something you don't get over. I remember them telling me, and I just scream, you know, he was 23 years old. He was hardest working man I've ever met, a real good man," Edwards said.

Now, Edwards says her heart breaks for the families experiencing the shock and pain she knows all too well. She's ready to listen for anyone who may need support.

"My heart goes out to so many of them, families. You know, it's gonna be a long road ahead, something I still ain't gone over [and] it's been 11 years," Edwards said. "We have a small community, and we're all pretty close, and it's another hard hit for Humphreys County."

Investigators determined the 2014 blast was accidental with no foul play involved.

