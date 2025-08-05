'It's just tragic': Tennessee quadruple murder suspect spotted on doorbell camera as manhunt intensifies

JACKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A manhunt continues for Austin Drummond, the suspect wanted for killing four people in West Tennessee, after a confirmed sighting on a doorbell camera in Jackson.

"People say things like that don't happen around here. You hear these in other areas. It doesn't happen to us," said District Attorney Danny Goodman.

Goodman says that now something has happened in the rural areas he represents. Four people were murdered in Lake County, in the far northwest corner of the state.

The victims were 21-year-old James Matthew Wilson, 20-year-old Adriana Williams, 38-year-old Cortney Rose, and 15-year-old Braydon Williams.

"Anytime you lose family members, it's just tragic. And these people have lost numerous members of their family," Goodman said.

The case began after a baby girl was found abandoned last week in someone's front yard. Police then found four of her family members dead in a wooded area. New court documents state someone shot the victims to death.

"There's a child who has lost not only parents, but has lost a grandparent and uncle," Goodman said.

Authorities identified the suspect as 28-year-old Austin Drummond. He is facing a dozen charges, including first-degree murder and kidnapping. The district attorney says Drummond was dating a close relative of the victims.

The Jackson Police Department released video showing Drummond armed with a black rifle and wearing a camouflage shirt and pants. The reward for information leading to his arrest has now reached $32,500.

"I think anyone who's heard this story, their heart goes out to this family," Goodman said.

So far, three other people have been arrested in connection with the quadruple homicide: Dearrah Sanders, 29-year-old Tanaka Brown and 29-year-old Giovonti Thomas.

"None of these individuals are charged at this point with actually being involved with the homicide there. They're more involved with assisting him afterwards," Goodman said.

Investigators believe Drummond is still in West Tennessee. SWAT teams spent all day Monday searching the Jackson area.

"We're going to do everything we can to try to get justice for the family," Goodman said.

Goodman says multiple agencies have been working around the clock. He is confident Drummond will be arrested soon. He says he is considering seeking the death penalty, but will wait to make a decision until Drummond is indicted.

