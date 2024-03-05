'It's magical': Kids read to therapy dogs in expanding program

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A school staff said the visits they get from some very special guests are nothing short of beautiful.

School counselor for Northfield Elementary in Murfreesboro Heather Eskridge is always looking for solutions to the sort of self-confidence issues she sometimes sees in children.

"We will see children who are reluctant readers, who won't read to their peers," she said.

Monday morning, there were some guests looking to help. Three dogs and their trainers walked in.

"They truly have become part of our school family," Heather smiled.

Meet the team. There was black lab Lucas, collie General, and St. Bernard Phoebe. They were headed to the school for a job that just required a little listening.

10-year-old Emery and 9-year-old Bennett sat in a classroom reading to Phoebe.

Phoebe's part of a Therapy ARC canine team in the Reading Paws program.

"It promotes reading in a way that anxiety levels are much lower," said Forrest Reynolds, Tennessee Veterinary Medical Foundation President.

The foundation has just given a grant allowing 13 of these teams to get the training and go into middle Tennessee school districts to help kids read.

"It feels good to have an audience who appreciates when you're reading them a story," Emery smiled.

"They will come bounding out to come read to the dogs," Heather said of her students. "It's magical."

"She's honestly a very helpful dog," Bennett said, petting Phoebe.

The kids definitely don't mind the lint rolling or any surprise dog kisses.

"I just kept reading!" Bennett said. "She's a very sweet dog."

"There's something really special about that human, animal bond," Forrest said. "All you have to do is look. You see that magic that happens when the unconditional love and acceptance, the loyalty of a dog, it promotes learning in a way that's a real gift."

"She's got big ears and can listen to everything!" Emery laughed.

If you'd like to learn more about a Reading Paws team visiting your school, reach out to Merilee Kelley at 615-319-3090 or merileekelley@me.com.