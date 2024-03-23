It's National Puppy Day, and Metro Animal Care and Control has a fun new partnership for pets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's National Puppy Day — which is fitting for the new initiative Metro Animal Care and Control recently launched alongside Metro Council — Paws Across Metro.

Each month starting in March, a Metro Council member will meet an adoptable dog.

“Members of Metro Council have shown their interest and care in the work we do here at Metro Animal Care and Control,” said Ashley Harrington, Director at MACC. “By offering the opportunity to interact with the animals who make MACC so special, we hope our local policymakers will share the importance of adoption, responsible pet ownership, and the invaluable companionship animals can offer.”

It's another great way for dogs to experience life outside shelters, according to MACC. Their mission is to promote responsible pet ownership, provide compassionate care for animals in need, and strengthen the human-animal bond.

Vice Mayor Angie Henderson was the first to meet a furry friend.

“I am delighted about this collaboration. Metro Council members have a broad reach across the city to share information with their constituents and bring attention to all the wonderful dogs available for adoption at MACC,” she said.

MACC is Nashville's municipal animal shelter — they are open for adoption and other pet needs from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. 7 days a week. If you want more information about adopting a dog, you can email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.