It's National Voter Registration Day. Here's how to sign up.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In light of National Voter Registration Day, Tennessee officials are urging residents who aren't registered to vote to remedy their status.

"It’s never been easier to register to vote in Tennessee and our office is excited to lead the effort to help all eligible voters in our great state get registered," Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. "We are doing this with college voter registration tailgates and by working with businesses, non-profits and civic organizations across the state through our Your Vote Matters program."

Hargett said his office was working with student volunteers, university and athletic department staff, student government associations, campus organizations and local county election commissions at Tennessee's nine Division I Public Universities conducting voter registration drives on campus.

Through the Your Vote Matters program, the Secretary of State's office is providing participating businesses, non-profits and civic organizations across the state with tools they can use to promote voter registration and civic engagement to their employees, customers and community. As part of the Your Vote Matters program, Secretary Hargett is also speaking with corporate and community organizations in person and virtually about increasing civic engagement.

"The first step to making your voice heard on Election Day is registering to vote," he said. "If you are not registered, don't wait. Now is the time to get ready to cast your ballot by registering to vote. If you're already registered, you can participate by helping us spread the word about National Voter Registration Day and encouraging everyone in your spheres of influence to get registered."

Residents who want to check their statuses can go to govotetn.gov. Each submission is checked against the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s database. A paper voter registration application is also available to download. All that is required is a driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

For more information about registering to vote in Tennessee, go to govotetn.gov or call the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959.