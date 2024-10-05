It's National Walk Your Dog Week, so we went out to meet some very good dogs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I did this story for all the dog lovers out there.

I've been waking up earlier to go on morning walks since it has been cooler outside, but one of the best parts is seeing all the good dogs out and about! I'm a prime example of how dogs can boost serotonin levels.

In fact, this week is National Walk Your Dog Week. Sure — there's some sort of day every day dedicated to something. There's National Dog Day, National Puppy Day and the list goes on.

So why National Walk Your Dog Week? The purpose is to raise awareness about the importance of regular and routine exercise even for dogs.

Even around Nashville, there are several dog parks, walkable neighborhoods, greenways, and even state parks with trails.

While meeting all of the friendly dogs, I met a dog owner named Amy. She told me she tries to walk her dog about six miles a week.

I had fun with this story and decided to put together a little fun montage of all the dogs I saw this week. Watch in the player above.

Feeling inspired? The weather looks good for this weekend!