It's National Workaholics Day, and stress levels are high in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a new study conducted by CBD oil products company, Tennessee is ranked as one of the highest stress level states in the U.S. at 79.40 percent out of 100.

This study explored data from the United Health Foundation's American Health Rankings, which looks at which states have the highest rates of people reporting stress. The stress score is based on both frequent mental distress and physical distress statistics.

In Tennessee, 16.1% of citizens report frequent mental distress, and 10.8% report frequent physical distress.

“While today there are many causes of stress, with some examples being your occupation, finances, or relationships with others, it’s important to note that there are many ways of dealing with stress as well," a spokesperson from the CBD company said. "This makes the contrast between the least stressed and most stressed states so interesting, particularly because some of these states are in the same region of the country.”

One of the unique ways you can relieve stress today is by celebrating National Workaholics Day.

The term "workaholic" was coined in 1968 by a comedian named Rodney Dangerfield. He used it to describe individuals who prioritize work over everything else, often at the expense of relationships, health and well-being.

Workaholics day is meant to combat this habit, creating a space for those who are always working to remember to rest, take time for hobbies and enjoy some relaxing activities.

So, if you think about it, try to spend some time away from your job today and do something to help relieve the stress of the 9 to 5.