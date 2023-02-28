'It's not going to bring her back': Mom searches for answers after 13-year-old daughter was killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — New information is coming out about a crime last fall after a 13-year-old girl was hit by car, dragged to a nearby creek and left for dead.

Aaliyah Ingram was hit and killed back in November but no one has been arrested. The incident happened on Aster Drive off of Paragon Mills in south Nashville.

Natalie Chastain is hoping bringing attention to her daughter's case will help get her the information she's been searching now for months.

Aaliyah Ingram loved sports, cooking and making TikTok videos — but most of all — she loved her family.

"She was stuck under me all the time. That's been the hardest thing for me to go from having her constantly everywhere I go to not having her at all," said Chastain.

Chastain still can't believe her only child is gone.

"I want justice, but at the end of the day, it's not going to bring her back. It's not going to change how I feel. My baby cannot be replaced. Her injuries are consistent with her being run over. She had a broken nose, both of her collar bones were broken. Her ribs were broken, and her hip was broken in three different places," Chastain said.

MNPD The suspect wanted for questioning by MNPD.

Somehow the girl managed to crawl to a nearby house to get help, but she later died.

Fatal crash investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a young man believed to have knowledge of a single-vehicle crash on Aster Drive last Nov. 21.

Chastain says her daughter met a boy on social media and the two began communicating and she snuck out of the house to meet him the night she was killed.

"She made one mistake. One mistake to leave my house, and it cost her her whole life and mine and I miss her."

Chastain just wants to know what happened to her little girl.

"If nobody is held liable, that means that it makes me believe that people believe my child's life was worth nothing."

The circumstances of how she was struck by the vehicle remain under investigation and the young man is wanted for questioning. Anyone who recognizes him from the attached photo is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.