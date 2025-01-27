It's pawsitively the most adorable event in Music City and you don't want to miss it!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's time for the big game! No, not that one...the Music City Puppy Bowl!!

It's almost game day at the Nashville Zoo and it's one you don't want to miss! Adoptable puppies will hit the field at the Ajax Turner Wild Works Amphitheater! The event runs from from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., with an expected noon game kickoff.

The two adorable teams will be playing for the coveted 2025 Music City Puppy Bowl trophy.

Attendees can meet the adoptable athletes and enjoy drinks from TailGate Brewery and Nashville Sweet Tea Company!

Please note, Nashville Zoo does not allow on-site pets; only service animals will be permitted.

The event is included with general admission to the zoo. Additional details can be found here.

