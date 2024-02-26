It's restaurant week! Find good deals on fancy meals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Want to have a fine dining experience, but find yourself saying, "it's just too expensive"?
This is the week for you!
It's restaurant week in Nashville, and over 50 restaurants are offering deals and discounts on their food and drink offerings. There's also some special menus to try — for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Feb. 26 to March 3: Restaurant Week: Where to Eat
- Bakersfield: Tacos, Tequila, Whiskey
- Blanco
- Church & Union
- Commodore Grille
- Condado Tacos
- Doughbird
- Henley
- Hotel Indigo Nashville at the Countrypolitan
- International Market
- Jane's Hideaway
- Jasper's
- Loveless Cafe
- Ophelia's Pizza
- Superica
- The Goat
- The Pink Hermit Cafe
- Boqueria
- Ellington's
- Harper's
- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse
- Mimo Restaurant and Bar
- Morton's The Steakhouse
- Moxy Rooftop
- Sinema Restaurant Bar
- Sunda New Asian
- STK Steakhouse
- The Nashville Grange
- The Palm Nashville
- Acme Feed and Seed
- Commons Club
- Hi-Wire Brewing Nashville
- Jane's Hideaway
- Liquor Lab
- Nelson's Green Brier Distillery
- Pushing Daisies
- The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club
- Bavarian Bierhaus
- Blanco
- Boqueria
- Commons Club
- Dicey's Pizza & Tavern
- Doughbird
- Evelyn's
- Fatbelly Pretzel Bakery and Deli
- Harper's
- Germantown Pub
- Jasper's
- Maple Street Biscuit Company
- Morton's the Steakhouse
- The Nashville Grange
- The Palm Nashville
- The Southern Steak and Oyster
For more information, and to see all the restaurants' specific deals and menus,visit the website.
