It's restaurant week! Find good deals on fancy meals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Want to have a fine dining experience, but find yourself saying, "it's just too expensive"?

This is the week for you!

It's restaurant week in Nashville, and over 50 restaurants are offering deals and discounts on their food and drink offerings. There's also some special menus to try — for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Feb. 26 to March 3: Restaurant Week: Where to Eat

Bakersfield: Tacos, Tequila, Whiskey Blanco Church & Union Commodore Grille Condado Tacos Doughbird Henley Hotel Indigo Nashville at the Countrypolitan International Market Jane's Hideaway Jasper's Loveless Cafe Ophelia's Pizza Superica The Goat The Pink Hermit Cafe

Boqueria Ellington's Harper's Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse Mimo Restaurant and Bar Morton's The Steakhouse Moxy Rooftop Sinema Restaurant Bar Sunda New Asian STK Steakhouse The Nashville Grange The Palm Nashville

Acme Feed and Seed Commons Club Hi-Wire Brewing Nashville Jane's Hideaway Liquor Lab Nelson's Green Brier Distillery Pushing Daisies The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club

Bavarian Bierhaus Blanco Boqueria Commons Club Dicey's Pizza & Tavern Doughbird Evelyn's Fatbelly Pretzel Bakery and Deli Harper's Germantown Pub Jasper's Maple Street Biscuit Company Morton's the Steakhouse The Nashville Grange The Palm Nashville The Southern Steak and Oyster

For more information, and to see all the restaurants' specific deals and menus,visit the website.