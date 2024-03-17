It's Selection Sunday! UT is playing St. Peter's Thursday in Charlotte

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's Selection Sunday — the beginnings of the 2024 National Collegiate Athletic Association March Madness tournament.

The 68 teams have been revealed!

There are 32 teams who automatically qualify for the field after winning their conference tournaments, and 36 teams who are at-large selections picked by the NCAA committee.

Where are the Vols?

The University of Tennessee men's basketball team were fifth-ranked going into the Southeastern Conference Tournament. It was the first time Tennessee had been the no. 1 seed since the SEC revived the tournament in 1979 — the Vols reached the SEC Tournament final in three of the five past events.

However, they lost in the SEC quarterfinals Friday afternoon to ninth-seeded Mississippi State, 73-56, after trying to make a comeback following a tough first half.

Now, Tennessee gets the two seed in the Midwest region for the NCAA. The Vols (24-8) are playing No. 15 Saint Peter's (19-13) in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday in the second round of the NCAA.

The potential next competitors for the Vols are the no. 7 seed, Texas (20-12), and Virginia (23-10) and Colorado State (24-10).

When are the tournament matches?

March 17 : Selection Sunday

: Selection Sunday March 19-20 : First Four

: First Four March 21-22 : First round

: First round March 23-24 : Second round

: Second round March 28-29 : Sweet 16

: Sweet 16 March 30-31 : Elite Eight

: Elite Eight April 6 : Final Four at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix

: Final Four at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix April 8: Final Four at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix