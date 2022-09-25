'It's showtime!' For the strange and unusual: celebrate Halloween early at new Beetlejuice pop-up bar downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween early?

Dream Nashville is hosting a Beetlejuice-themed pop-up bar inside their transformative space, Parlour Bar, from now until early November.

Dream Nashville

Fans of the Tim Burton film can order from a menu featuring lots of signature cocktails and food. Some of the interesting items are Beetle Juice (Grey Goose La Poire, lime, pineapple, ginger and cotton candy) and Adam's Hot Chicken sandwich.

The decor inside the bar is inspired by iconic scenes from the 1988 film, such as The Hall of Lost Souls and Delia Deetz's sculptures.

As the holiday season continues to roll in, guests can expect other exciting seasonal-themed bar experiences at Dream Nashville.

The Beetlebar is located at 210 4th Avenue North and is open Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m. You can also visit the bar on Friday or Saturday as early as 12 p.m.

For more information visit Dream Nashville's website.