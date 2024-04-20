It's strawberry season in Tennessee! Find a local farm to pick some

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's strawberry season in Tennessee!

Strawberry season lasts four to six weeks, depending on the weather, and Tennessee farms are ready for picking season.

According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, most strawberry farms start selling in mid-April.

“The strawberries are doing very well,” Shelby Vanatta of Cabin Hill Farm in Montgomery County said. “Our estimated date for opening is April 24.”

If you want fresh strawberries, there is a map of the farms that have them available on the Tennessee Department of Agriculture's website. They say it is best to call first to learn about the procedures and the picking availability before driving to any of the farms.

If you didn't know, there is also an app anda website with all the Tennessee products that tells you where fresh produce is and other local needs like farmers markets, food and drink and retail stores.