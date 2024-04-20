Watch Now
News

Actions

It's strawberry season in Tennessee! Find a local farm to pick some

cabinhill.jpeg
Cabin Hill Farm
cabinhill.jpeg
Posted at 10:40 AM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 11:40:47-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's strawberry season in Tennessee!

Strawberry season lasts four to six weeks, depending on the weather, and Tennessee farms are ready for picking season.

According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, most strawberry farms start selling in mid-April.

“The strawberries are doing very well,” Shelby Vanatta of Cabin Hill Farm in Montgomery County said. “Our estimated date for opening is April 24.”

If you want fresh strawberries, there is a map of the farms that have them available on the Tennessee Department of Agriculture's website. They say it is best to call first to learn about the procedures and the picking availability before driving to any of the farms.

If you didn't know, there is also an app anda website with all the Tennessee products that tells you where fresh produce is and other local needs like farmers markets, food and drink and retail stores.


Rhori recommends:

Show gives people with intellectual disabilities chance to take spotlight

“Here’s another example of a small non-profit doing so much good in our community! Forrest Sanders highlights the group Friends Life Community, which provides adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities a chance to express themselves through art. In this case, original stage performances! Registered drama therapist Sarah Edwards guides the performers, including Mary Margaret, as they express themselves through written words and dance movements. The original show is touring and have a date set this September at TPAC!”

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community