It's the unofficial start of summer and with that marks a dangerous season for drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The unofficial start to summer is here, which marks the start of scary season for drivers. The period from Memorial Day to Labor Day is known as the “100 Deadliest Days”.

This period has heightened dangers especially for young drivers.

AAA is urging parents to sit down with their teens and talk about responsibility and risks. The company said when teens are joyriding as opposed to driving with a specific destination and time in mind, there is that heightened risk.

Parents should consider setting driving limits which include limiting the number of passengers in a car, avoiding driving at night, always wearing a seat belt, not speeding and avoiding any kind of impaired driving.

Stats show that during the 100 Deadliest Days, more than a dozen teen drivers in the state are involved in fatal crashes.

AAA encourages parents to have about 50 hours of supervised driving practice with their kids and enroll them into some sort of in-person driving course.

Stats reveal every mile driven, new teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults and that the likelihood of teen drivers engaging in risky behavior triples when traveling with multiple passengers.