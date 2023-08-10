It's the year of corn! Get ready for bushels of fun at the Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — School is back in session and the smell of fall is just on the horizon, but not so fast! Before you start pulling out your boots, head down to the Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair!

It's the year of corn!!

As always, there's plenty of food, entertainment and all-around fair fun for you to enjoy! But before we get to that, check out what's new at this year's fair!



Husband calling

mom calling

State canning competition

State honey show

Scarecrow Goddess

Corn eating competition

Pick TN Experience

Farm to Table dinner

Remote Control Mini Demo Derby

Kids Four Wheeler Rodeo

Monster Truck Show

Just to name a few things...

From the Ag Olympics to all the pageants, there are so many contests and activities available, there's something for everyone!

Tickets

The fair opens at 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturdays and noon on Sunday.

Tickets are $12 for Adults, $6 for children aged 6 to 12, and free if you're 5 years or younger.

There are a number of discounts and specials so pay close attention before you buy!



Thursday, August 17: Half-price off admission $6 for ages 13 and up, $3 for ages 6 to 12 and free for those 5 & under

Carnival: $1 ticket per ride (must purchase $10 sheet of tickets)



August 19 & 26: Early Bird Special from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. only, $2 off $12 gate admission for adults and children

August 20: $2 off $12 gate admission, adults only

August 22: Middle Tennessee Electric Day at the Fair - $1 off with MTE coupon — Discount $1 per person with limit of up to 10 people

Senior Citizens Event (60 & Older $10 Admission) Gates will open for Senior Citizens only at 4 p.m.

August 23 - $1 off gate admission, adults only

August 24 - $2 off gate admission, adults only

August 26 - FORD DAY: Wear a Ford logo hat or bring a Ford Keychain, get $2 off the admission price

Carnival Ride Prices:

Individual Ride Tickets can be purchased for $1 each (each ride takes 2, 3, 4, or 5 tickets depending on ride.)

You can also purchase an unlimited ride wristband (this does not include tickets to the Euro Slide)

That wristband costs $35 on August 19 & 26, $25 from Sunday through Thursday and $30 on Fridays.

Rides are open at:



Saturdays: 10 a.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.

Weekdays: 5 p.m.

All tickets can be purchased online

Parking

For $10 a day you can get preferred parking and you with the Satellite Parking you can be brought back and forth between the lot and the Fair.

Buses will be making trips from the following locations from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at no charge:

Cumberland University’s Football Parking Lot (old Lebanon High School), 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon (on the northeast side of the old Lebanon High School) (No Satellite Parking on August 26).

First Baptist Church & Wilson County Courthouse , 227 East Main Street, Lebanon

Entertainment

Live music is featured across seven different stages! Here's a look at a few of the lineups!

Tennessee State Fair

Tennessee State Fair

Dos and Don'ts of the Fair

As always safety is a top priority at the fair, so make sure you follow the rules!

All bags are subject to search by law enforcement while on the James E. Ward Ag Center.

Here's what's allowed



Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 ”x6 ”x12 ” with a logo no larger than 4.5 ”x 3.4 ” displayed on one side of the bag.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5”x6.5”

Medical necessary items (after proper inspection and tagging)

Diaper bags accompanied with a baby (after proper inspection and tagging)