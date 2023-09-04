It's time for more fair fun y'all! The Nashville Fair is here!

It's a race to fun at the fair!! You know Labor Day may have come and gone, but we still have plenty of fun in store for you!

The Nashville Fair begins on September 8 and lasts all the way through September 17.

The 10-day fair features plenty of live music and entertainment, agriculture and more for everyone!

There is also special Sensory Friendly hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. On this day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., families can ride with no flashing lights or music, visit the educational and sensory activities with fewer crowds and they can take a break in the Sensory Space in corner booths 8 and 9.

Hours: Gates open Monday through Friday: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Parking: 320 Wedgewood Ave & Craighead Street (onsite parking is $10)

Tickets: $7-10. Kids 5 & under, FREE. Unlimited ride wristbands: $26-35. Individual ride coupons: $1.50. Most rides take 2+ coupons.

Music: More than 60 acts will perform across three stages with one being dedicated to bluegrass bands and one to hometown favorites. There will also be cultural celebrations both weekends as well as the Buckshee BrewFest with more than eight breweries.

Entertainment: From racing pigs to Powerpalooza Powerlifting, there's plenty of entertainment at all three areas.



The Arena: Features dinner theatre shows, powerlifting and lucha libre wrestling.

Features dinner theatre shows, powerlifting and lucha libre wrestling. The Midway: Features racing pigs, carnival games, rides and fair food!

Features racing pigs, carnival games, rides and fair food! The EXPO Centers: Features the Science Guys, a ventriloquist, a Creative Arts Expo, a butterfly exhibit and more Ag fun!

It's recommended that you buy your tickets online before opening day! You can do that by heading to www.nashfair.fun/p/tickets--deals

If you're planning on driving to the Fair, be sure to check out this map provided by the Nashville Fair.

Appropriate attire is always required

No disorderly, disruptive conduct or behavior that endangers others - skateboarding, roller blading, riding bicycles, using radios, cat calls, profanity, ect.

Pets are not allowed at the Fairgrounds. Service animals are permitted but must be properly supervised and controlled.

Alcohol is prohibited except in those areas designated for alcohol consumption.

No Smoking

No firearms or other weapons are allowed, regardless of whether bearer holds a concealed weapons permit; law enforcement officers while on duty are excluded.

All children must be accompanied by an adult guardian.

No re-entry is permitted.

