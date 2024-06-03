It's time to celebrate Pride Month! Here's your guide to Nashville Pride 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's Pride Month and with that comes Nashville's Pride Festival and Parade! This year's event takes place on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 at Bicentennial Park.

Saturday's fun kicks off at 10 a.m. on Broadway and 8th Ave with a free parade! It's expected to be hot so make sure you plan ahead and bring water!

Saturday's fest will open up right after the parade, at 11!

Gates open at 11 a.m. on Sunday as well!

Where can I buy tickets?

A single general admission ticket is $10, a weekend pass is $15.

There are VIP options as well!

Ages 10 and under can attend the event for free.

Whats the schedule?

Are there any activities for the kids?

Yes! There's Facepainting, crafts, instrument making and a music petting zoo both days from noon to 4 p.m., Mr. Bond’s the Science Guys Show from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, as well as drag storytime from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

There's also a Youth Area that will provide activities all weekend long!

Can I bring a water bottle?

It's highly recommended that you bring a refillable water bottle as it will be HOT. There are free refill stations onsite.

What happens if it rains?

The Nashville Pride Festival is rain or shine, be sure to check the latest forecast here.

Where can I park?

We suggest using a ride-share option as parking can be a bit hectic.

Parking at the Metro Courthouse Garage is $5 on evenings and Saturdays and Sundays. It's open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and has an easy access to bridges.

You can also park at the Nashville Public Library garage for $3 every half hour; $20 daily max; $10 after 5 pm and weekends (up to 12 hours).

You can also use this interactive map to find parking.