It's time to don your biggest hat and your fanciest dress for the Kentucky Derby

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Time to put on your fancy hat and best dress! It's derby time!

The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 4, and while it'll be happening a state over, that doesn't mean you should miss out on the fun!

Nashville knows how to party, and we've got a list of the best spots to enjoy the race around the city!

Post time for the Kentucky Derby is 5:57 p.m. Central

🐎

Union Station Nashville Yards

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can sip on mint juleps, Korbel bubbles and delicious food!

General admission includes the bubbles, food, and two Woodford Reserve featured cocktails and mocktails.

Talk Derby to Me at Von Elrods

Saturday's fun kicks off at noon with Mint Julep specials and two contests: one for big hats and the other for best dressed! Both contests are at 5 p.m.

No tickets required.

The Finch American Grill

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can stock up on the Derby classics - Woodford Reserve Mint Juleps, Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwiches and 10% off for guests dressed in their Derby Best!

Seating is first come first served.

City Tap House Nashville

General admission for the Derby Rooftop Party is free, with special seating ranging from $400-$600.

Acme Feed & Seed

From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., enjoy an afternoon of horse racing, drink specials and fun! Admission is free for this party!

Are we missing something? Let us know at newsroom@newschannel5.com