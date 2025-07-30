It's your chance to stand up for one of our area's most vulnerable populations: foster care children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 700. That's how many children - in Davidson County alone - are in foster care right now.

Of course, foster care is a tool used to get kids out of dangerous or unhealthy living situations. And sometimes, those children don't have anyone to fight for their best interests.

That's where CASA Nashville steps in.

The non-profit got a $75,000 boost in this year's tight Metro budget.

We know it's important to know how your tax dollars are spent, so NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp asked the executive director, Julieanna Huddle, that very question.

Right now, CASA has enough funding to serve about 40% of the children in foster care in Davidson County.

This new funding will expand that, with the hope of saving taxpayer money in the long-run.

"UT Business school did a study in 2023 that showed it cost approximately $8,000 a month to have a child in foster care. There is also research out there that CASAs reduce a child's time in care by at least 10 months. So when we do the dollars to cents, we're saving taxpayer dollars roughly $29M a year."

CASA volunteers don't investigate cases. They are there to advocate for the child. That could mean accessing school tutoring or mental health care, managing doctors appointments, and speaking up for the child in court.

Huddle says CASA is always looking for extra volunteers, who go through extensive training to help these children during some of their toughest days.

To learn more about how you can help out, click here.

