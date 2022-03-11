Jack Daniels to suspend marketing, sales and distribution of its products in Russia due to Ukranian invasion

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jack Daniel's whiskey announced it will suspend business operations in Russia because of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Parent company Brown-Forman will pause hiring for a new distribution company that had been scheduled to launch in July in addition to suspending sales marketing activities in Russia.

Brown-Forman also stated that financial support will be provided to Ukraine.

The company's donations list includes UNICEF, UNHCR, and International Medical Corps.

Other popular brands produced by Brown-Forman Corp include Woodford Reserve and Old Forester.