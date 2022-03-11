Watch
Jack Daniels to suspend marketing, sales and distribution of its products in Russia due to Ukranian invasion

Toby Talbot/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2011, file photo, bottles of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey line the shelves of a liquor outlet in Montpelier, Vt. Spirits maker Brown-Forman Corp. said Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, its first-quarter net income fell 7 percent as challenging foreign exchange conditions hampered its performance in emerging overseas markets and the loss of its Southern Comfort brand cut into overall sales. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Posted at 12:52 PM, Mar 11, 2022
LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jack Daniel's whiskey announced it will suspend business operations in Russia because of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Parent company Brown-Forman will pause hiring for a new distribution company that had been scheduled to launch in July in addition to suspending sales marketing activities in Russia.

Brown-Forman also stated that financial support will be provided to Ukraine.

The company's donations list includes UNICEF, UNHCR, and International Medical Corps.

Other popular brands produced by Brown-Forman Corp include Woodford Reserve and Old Forester.

