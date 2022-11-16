Watch Now
JACK-FM hosts 12th annual Bikes or Bust charity event, collecting bicycles for children

Devin Crawford
Bins filled with toys at a Toys for Tots drive thru event that will benefit more than 2,000 middle Tennessee families.
Marine Corps Toys for Tots makes final push for donations ahead of Christmas
Posted at 12:14 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 01:14:12-05

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 12th annual Bikes or Bust charity ride benefitting Toys for Tots, hosted by 96.3 JACK-FM, is happening from Friday to Monday in Franklin.

The charity event, sponsored by Wendy's, starts at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Sun & Ski Sports location at 545 Cool Springs Blvd.

JACK-FM will broadcast live from the event, where people are encouraged to bring bicycles to donate for underprivileged children in the community.

JACK-FM's "Moose" will be at the event with members of the Marine Corps and additional volunteers to welcome anyone donating bicycles for the cause.

Here are the dates and times for the charity event:

Friday, Nov. 18: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 21: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

