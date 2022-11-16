JACK-FM hosts 12th annual Bikes or Bust charity event, collecting bicycles for children

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 12th annual Bikes or Bust charity ride benefitting Toys for Tots, hosted by 96.3 JACK-FM, is happening from Friday to Monday in Franklin.

The charity event, sponsored by Wendy's, starts at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Sun & Ski Sports location at 545 Cool Springs Blvd.

JACK-FM will broadcast live from the event, where people are encouraged to bring bicycles to donate for underprivileged children in the community.

JACK-FM's "Moose" will be at the event with members of the Marine Corps and additional volunteers to welcome anyone donating bicycles for the cause.

Here are the dates and times for the charity event:

Friday, Nov. 18: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.