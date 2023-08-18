Jack Harlow schedules tour for home state of Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Jack Harlow — a Grammy-nominated rap artist — will perform for his home state later this year.

For those interested, fans can register now for the No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour through Aug. 20 online for both the Artistl presale as well as a Citi presale.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23.

A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on-sale starting Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: THE KENTUCKY TOUR

Nov. 24 – Owensboro, KY – Owensboro Sports Center

Nov. 25 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Nov. 26 – Covington, KY – Truist Arena

Dec. 1 – Murray, KY – CFSB Center

Dec. 2 – Bowling Green, KY – E.A. Diddle Arena

Dec. 3 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena