Jack Harlow schedules tour for home state of Kentucky

Britain Glastonbury Music Festival Day Five
Scott Garfitt/Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP
Jack Harlow, left, and Lil Nas X perform during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Britain Glastonbury Music Festival Day Five
Posted at 8:31 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 21:31:49-04

KENTUCKY — Jack Harlow — a Grammy-nominated rap artist — will perform for his home state later this year.

For those interested, fans can register now for the No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour through Aug. 20 online for both the Artistl presale as well as a Citi presale.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23.

A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on-sale starting Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: THE KENTUCKY TOUR

Nov. 24 – Owensboro, KY – Owensboro Sports Center
Nov. 25 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena
Nov. 26 – Covington, KY – Truist Arena
Dec. 1 – Murray, KY – CFSB Center
Dec. 2 – Bowling Green, KY – E.A. Diddle Arena
Dec. 3 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

