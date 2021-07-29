Watch
News

Actions

Jack Jesse Griffith, of Gallatin, pleads guilty in US Capitol riot

items.[0].image.alt
U.S Department of Justice
Griffith (right) seen in a video with Matthew Bledsoe (left)
Jack Jesse Griffith Instagram Video.JPG
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 12:55:55-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Gallatin man, who was arrested in January for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, has pleaded guilty in federal court.

According to the court docket, Jack Jesse Griffith entered a guilty plea Thursday morning via video conference to “willfully and knowingly” parading, demonstrating, and picketing in a U.S. Capitol building.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for October 15.

Griffith, also known as online as Juan Bibiano, was indicted back in January on five counts, along with Matthew Bledsoe, Eric Chase Torrens and Blake Austin Reed.

A post on the Bibiano Facebook account showed Griffith in what appeared to be the crypt of the U.S. Capitol, raising his closed fist into the air. Another post on the same account read, "I even helped stormed [sic] the capitol today, but it only made things worse."

Jack Jesse Griffith Facebook Post.JPG
A post on the Bibiano Facebook account

Griffith was arrested in Gallatin on January 16.

Jack Jesse Griffith.JPG
Jack Jesse Griffith
Booking photo from MNPD

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap