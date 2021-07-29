Jack Jesse Griffith, of Gallatin, pleads guilty in US Capitol riot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Gallatin man, who was arrested in January for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, has pleaded guilty in federal court.

According to the court docket, Jack Jesse Griffith entered a guilty plea Thursday morning via video conference to “willfully and knowingly” parading, demonstrating, and picketing in a U.S. Capitol building.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for October 15.

Griffith, also known as online as Juan Bibiano, was indicted back in January on five counts, along with Matthew Bledsoe, Eric Chase Torrens and Blake Austin Reed.

A post on the Bibiano Facebook account showed Griffith in what appeared to be the crypt of the U.S. Capitol, raising his closed fist into the air. Another post on the same account read, "I even helped stormed [sic] the capitol today, but it only made things worse."

U.S. Department of Justice A post on the Bibiano Facebook account

Griffith was arrested in Gallatin on January 16.

MNPD Jack Jesse Griffith

Booking photo from MNPD

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.