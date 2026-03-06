Jack-knifed tractor trailer causes major fuel spill on I-24 EB in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM CO., (WTVF) — I-24 EB at mm 31 in Cheatham County is currently down to one lane due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer.

There is also a fuel spill of approx. 75-85 gallons.

