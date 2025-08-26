Jack’s Bar-B-Que neon Broadway sign to be taken down Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An iconic part of Lower Broadway is coming down. Jack’s Bar-B-Que is removing its famous neon sign featuring winged pigs in hats.

Crews will begin the process early Tuesday morning around 6:30 a.m. The restaurant, which closed earlier this month, will reopen its doors briefly to give fans a farewell including free pork sandwiches from 10 a.m. to noon, while supplies last.

The neon piece will be cleaned and refurbished, with hopes it could one day be featured in an exhibit on the history of neon downtown.

The building itself has been sold to the owners of Robert’s Western World, who plan to expand into the space.