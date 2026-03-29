Jackson police investigating fatal shooting at Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Saturday night on the campus of Lane College.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to Orchard Hall after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

One person of interest has been detained, according to the Jackson Police Department. Investigators said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and no other students were hurt. Police are not searching for additional suspects at this time.

Authorities are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson Police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.