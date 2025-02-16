Jake's Southern Diner cleaning up after restaurant floods over weekend

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After this weekend's flooding, some customers of a beloved local restaurant are pitching in to help with clean up.

At Jake's Southern Diner in Hendersonville, Saturday evening was busy and bustling.

However, after closing up for the night floodwater made an unwelcome appearance.

“The kitchen probably took the brunt of it really. It may have got up around five or six inches,” said Jason Kinnaman, owner of Jake's Southern Diner.

Kinnaman found out from regular customers and folks passing by on the road that water was inching closer to the building.

"It was on Instagram, Facebook, private messages, phone calls, text. So yeah, everybody was letting us know,” Kinnaman said.

He checked the restaurant's security cameras to see the flooding and had a first thought.

"There goes my day off," Kinnaman said. "You know, it's dreadful. It's just more work for us, but it's part of being a small business owner."

Even without the flooding, this is a tough time of year for restaurants.

“It's a big hit, it can definitely be a big hit. Especially January, February is slow for all those local restaurants, so you just got to tighten the budget and keep rolling,” Kinnaman said.

For now, Kinnaman is going to clean up, with hopes of getting the restaurant back open on Tuesday for normal hours.

"I'm gonna crank up the radio and we start mopping,” Kinnaman said.

Some of the restaurant's regular customers are making sure he won't be mopping alone.

He's received many texts and messages offering help.

"Hey there, if you need any free help today let me know, a little community service for local business owners is good for your heart," said Kinnaman, reading a text off his phone.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.